Moataz Al Shami (Dubai)

The Wales national team returned to the World Cup after 64 years of absence, but it seems that the return will cause crises, which the team may witness, during the finals that start in a few days.

The coaching staff of the Wales national team imposed strict restrictions on its players, during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where it decided to prevent them from practicing their hobbies, during the tournament period in which the team returns to participate, after 64 years, specifically since the 1958 edition of Sweden.

After Wales coach Robert Page announced the list that will participate in the World Cup, which includes 26 players, he held a meeting with Gareth Bale, the star of the team, to stress that he would not be allowed to play golf during the days of the tournament, what the newspaper “Marca” described as a cause of suffering for the Wales star.

The newspaper pointed out that Page realizes that what was achieved by qualifying for the World Cup, after an absence of 64 years, is unprecedented for this generation, so he called on the players to be disciplined, not tolerant, and to keep everyone away from any recreational activity during the camp and the tournament.

And the Wales coach said: We are here to do something, so there will be no golf, in response to Bale’s insistence on playing golf during the team’s camps, which was subjected to press criticism previously, and therefore the coach canceled a golf match that was arranged between the team’s players and Gareth Bale during the tournament. .

And the Welsh media confirmed that it was not the first time that Bell caused a crisis behind the scenes of the national team, due to his insistence on playing golf, during any tournament with the national team, as he had previously done it in “Euro 2021”, although the player requests to play golf during the break from training.