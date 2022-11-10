Millie Bobby Brownfamous above all for having interpreted 11 in all seasons of Stranger Things published to date, was interviewed by Wired and, on that occasion, had the opportunity to talk about her relationship with video games. The actress said that she doesn’t like them particularly, but he also revealed what his favorites are: The Sims 4 and Fortnite.

More precisely, Millie Bobby Brown has revealed that she loves The Sims 4 because he loves building houses and that he has a character who works as a veterinarian. In Fortnite, she loves walking around camps, waiting for other players to die, and then giving the controller to a more experienced person to get her victory in the final stages.

Millie Bobby Brown then claims to do not consider yourself a gamer. In general, aside from her obsession with The Sims, she doesn’t really enjoy video games and she claims she’s not good at them, which prompts her not to play.

Fortnite x Stranger Things

This statement demonstrates how i video gamesin some cases, they also manage to attract an audience who do not consider themselves gamers and who believe they are not good at playing.

Video games of various styles, difficulties, accessibility and genres can attract very different types of people. What people do you know who play video games in some way but would never call themselves gamers?