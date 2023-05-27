Preliminary round of the playoffs, the Calabrians play the game then the nightmare one step away from extra time: Bisoli now challenges the Apulians, the first leg is on Monday

Only Reggina plays for the whole game, but in the 89th minute a shot by Casiraghi deflected by Loiacono beats Contini: Sudtirol thus takes the playoff semi-final. Al Druso ends 1-0 for the hosts. Inzaghi’s team attacks and forces Poluzzi to save the result on several occasions. Hernani and Majer are dangerous from outside, Canotto creates havoc in the area. But the goalkeeper is not surprised. One minute from the end, the attacking midfielder born in ’93 served well by Fiordilino found the goal that decided the match. Now there’s Bari: Monday on the field for the semi-final first leg, once again at the Druso. The return is scheduled for Friday 2 June at San Nicola. In case of equal result in the double confrontation, no overtime and penalties. Mignani’s men will go through because they are placed better in the standings: third place against sixth place in Bisoli’s team. See also Hockey As a gold lion, Markus Granlund left his Russian club on the eve of the playoffs

Equilibrium — Reggina immediately makes it clear to their opponents that they don’t just want to defend. In the 6th minute Majer fired a powerful shot from distance, saved by Poluzzi. Three minutes later, Odogwu does it all by himself and tries to break through the Calabrian defense, but finds no space. Then the pace of the match slows down, many contrasts in the middle of the field. The teams don’t go too far, Inzaghi’s men close off the spaces well and play compact between the departments. Sudtirol struggles to move in the offensive phase. The visitors returned to being seen in front only in the 37th minute with Majer launching Di Chiara on the right lane, the shot was oversized. Hernani measures up from distance in the 39th minute, but Poluzzi is ready.

South Tyrolean heart — An opportunity to play at the start of the second half. Rover tries in the 48th minute and it’s the first real chance for Bisoli’s team. The Calabrians start again immediately, Hernani from over 20 meters forces Poluzzi to relax by deflecting for a corner. Inzaghi’s formation plays better, Canotto and Strelec get along very well, they triangulate in the 54th minute and the class of ’94 first finds the goalkeeper’s hands, then the rebuttal slams on the post. In the action Masiello tries to intervene, but hurts his shoulder and is forced to go out on a stretcher. Instead of him in Vinetot. Reggina is still dangerous: in the 69th minute Hernani takes a poisonous free-kick from over thirty meters, the usual Poluzzi has to put his fists in it. The guests were aggressive, Canotto attempted the lob in the 74th minute, high over the crossbar. The answer comes from Belardinelli served by Odogwu, shot rebounded. In the 84th minute Majer forced the Sudtirol goalkeeper into overtime, another excellent save from a precise shot from outside. The result changed two minutes from the 90th minute, when Casiraghi took advantage of a deflection from Loiacono and beat Contini. In full recovery an exceptional Poluzzi defuses a header from Liozzi. Sudtirol passes, Reggina falls. See also Inzaghi: "Proud of my Inter, but we could have scored more. But be careful, it's not over"

