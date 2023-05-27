The operation carried out in the Algarve (south of Portugal) by the Portuguese Police, together with German and British troops, ended today after three days of searches without the results of the expertise having been disclosed.

The means deployed in the Arade reservoir, about 50 kilometers from where the British girl disappeared 16 years ago and a place frequented by the main suspect, the German Christian Brueckner, began to withdraw from the land on Thursday afternoon, according to images captured by local channels.

The operations they developed for three days, one day more than expected, after the authorities decided to extend the search because the rainstorm forced to suspend work on Tuesday. EFE unsuccessfully sought confirmation from the Portuguese Judicial Police on the details of the operation.

It has not been revealed if the operation has had some significant result for the case and, in principle, no official communication by the Police is foreseen. The search relied on heavy machinery, dogs, georadar and drones, and material stored in bags has been collected for analysis that, according to local media, will be analyzed in Germany.

Portuguese authorities meet at a makeshift base camp of the Criminal Investigation Unit (PJ) of the Judicial Police in the area of ​​the Arade dam, Faro district.

In the last few hours, the investigation focused on a very limited area on the shores of the reservoir, where trees were cut down to dig into the ground. The Arade dam was a place frequented by brueckner, who spent long periods with his motorhome in the area.

The tip of an informant, according to local media, led the German authorities to request search work in the reservoir. According to the report, at the “strips of clothing and plastic objects and a bra strap” were found. Although it has not been determined if they are part of Madeleine’s case, because there was a “hippie camp” there

They close the search in the reservoir

The area was already searched in 2008 by private investigators without success, but experts in forensic medicine agree that technological advances in recent years are essential to solve the case if evidence of the girl’s disappearance is finally found.

madeleine he was three years old when he disappeared -on May 3, 2007- from the room where he slept with his little brothers in a tourist complex in Praia da Luz. After years of investigation, the case took a turn in 2020 and the German Christian Brueckner, imprisoned in his country for other crimes, became a prime suspect. The German Public Prosecutor’s Office in Braunschweig works on the theory that Madeleine died at the hands of Brueckner, which has a long history of crimes for sexual abuse and pedophilia, some of them in Portugal.

