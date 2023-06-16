Gino Mader (Bahrain Victorious) died this Friday as a result of the serious injuries he suffered in this Thursday’s stage of the back to switzerland, by falling down a ravine, as announced by his team.

Bahrain communicated the loss “with deep sadness and heavy hearts” adding that the team “is devastated” and that their “thoughts and prayers are with Gino’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”

(Mourning in cycling: Santiago Buitrago’s teammate died in the Tour of Switzerland)(Shakira exploded: reveals intimacies of Gerard Piqué and the tax trial)

Much sadness

After the accident that occurred on the final descent of Thursday’s stage, the 26-year-old rider was revived on the spot by medical personnel who also performed CPR, before being airlifted to the hospital.

The organization of the competition canceled the sixth stage that was going to take place this Friday and paid a heartfelt tribute to Mader.

Only 30 kilometers were traveled and the lot traveled along the asphalt strip calmly, there was no winner and the general classification continued as it was at the end of the day on Thursday.

Before, during and after the sad day there were harsh scenes, as his companions in Bahrain and the rest of the cyclists cried after the tragic news.

At the front of the peloton his teammates always pedaled Pello Bilbao, Nikias Arnst, Filip Maciejuk, Fran Miholjevic, Johan Price-Pejtersen, and Antonio Tiberi.

Initially, a 215.3-kilometre route was designed for this date between La Punt and Oberwil-Lieli, the longest of this edition.

However, throughout the morning, before Mäder’s death was confirmed, it was announced that the departure would finally be from chur and not since the point, cutting in this way to 140.9 kilometers.

“We are devastated by the loss of Gino Mäder. His talent, dedication and enthusiasm were an inspiration to all of us. He was not only an extremely talented rider, but a great person off the bike. We express our deepest condolences to his family and his loved ones, and our thoughts are with them during this difficult time,” said the CEO, Milan Erzen.



(Who was Gino Mader, a cyclist who died tragically in the Tour of Switzerland?)