Everyone appreciates Oto, the Colombian Rastafarian who always gives his all. He starts in the lead and if he doesn’t play six times, like the day before, he always comes first. But only. He attacks everything that moves, even those of us who ride electric bikes. He doesn’t care. We catch up with him and after resting for two minutes he shoots around a corner. Then, with a slap in the air, he tells you to come in, you encourage him and he sighs a ya, ya, that no one knows how to interpret. He moves the bike as if he were dancing and he is not afraid of anything, except getting lost, something that has happened to all of us even if we go with our noses glued to the GPS screen. He doesn’t like riding a wheel either, maybe because it’s an advantageous custom and even unethical. I prefer not to know what he thinks of electric bikes. Iñigo, leader along with Joseba in the category for couples that add up to more than 100 years (fifty-year-olds, to cut it short) is clear: “I hate electric ones”. To reassure him, I assure him that with what they cost, there will never be many and then, he admits, that “we are posh”.

Absolutely agree. “It’s just that everything is a scam, nothing is worth what it really costs, he complains”, a reality that can be extended to almost everything we buy, be it in a bike shop or in the supermarket. The bike always had the appearance of a means of transport for the poor, and the cyclists were modest people who faced their social category with furious pedaling. The tenants of the workshop where I worked as a child were all workers, which did not prevent them from spending a lot of money to lighten their machines instead of going on a diet. “It’s just that for some time now, the rich have come to cycling,” explains Eurosport commentator Antonio Alix. Cycling is a sport that has broken down its social barriers to invite the wealthy. Yesterday, in the garage where we keep the bikes, an expert was telling me the prices of the machines. It seemed that El Gordo de Navidad was singing: this Pinarello, 12,000 euros, this Orbea, with those wheels, 10,000, this one here, 8,000… oh no, 10,000 because it has the electronic group.

He said that among the 30 bikes stored in the hotel there were more than 200,000 euros in material. And the same happens with accessories: glasses, helmets, creams, jerseys, culottes, GPS, gloves, sleeves, leg warmers, vests, windbreakers, shoe covers, backpacks, bags for spare parts, shoes, socks… whose prices are astonishing. “The jerseys that I sell should not cost more than 40 euros, they are a simple piece of cloth, but if I don’t put them at 120 euros, I won’t sell them,” says a manufacturer who prefers to remain anonymous. Deporvillage, a Catalan online store and co-sponsor of Transpyr, assures through its external relations office that cycling is one of its main sales arguments. The profile of its buyers is, according to the store, “a client who practices sports intensively and does so for more than four hours a week. He invests heavily in sporting goods and values ​​quality over price as he seeks to improve his sporting and technical skills.”

In the middle of Cerdanya, a Transpyr participant about to start the long descent to the finish line.

In the world of pedals, cyclist clothing and accessories are not just functional but a form of personal expression and a symbol of identity in the community. The other day I was passed by a Dutch runner whose socks showed a hand in the shape of a comb… I didn’t know what to think. “All this is the result of the marketing work of the manufacturers, who have worked hard to make cycling a lifestyle with its own culture”, she explains in Deporvillage. The truth is that, in order not to look like balloonists, we are dressed to the nines… and we are starting to look dangerously like the skiers of the Austrian valleys.

They are other Pyrenees, different, friendly, with wide green valleys that point to the Mediterranean. The orography seems to take a breather, leaving behind the great massifs in the center of this magnificent chain of mountains that we cross from sea to sea and at the stroke of a pedal. In La Cerdanya, the Sierra del Cadí seems the last moderately fierce bastion. We descend generously towards the end of a unique route just when the Pyrenees began to seem infinite in their extension and on their postcards. Just yesterday, in Vielha, you could see the presence of Aneto, the Pyrenean roof, right there, on the other side of the Valley. The day before yesterday, in Bagnères de Bigorre, the Pic du Midi and the astronomical observatory planted on its top are the reference of a town where the thermal baths are no longer a powerful tourist attraction and neighboring Tourmalet wants to be more than just a symbol.

In 1910, the Frenchman Octave Lapize became the first Tour cyclist to crown the Giant, a meeting place not only for champions but also for shepherds, farmers and inhabitants of the Bigorre valleys. Bagnères wants to speak the language of cycling and on June 3 a place named Octave opened its doors and aims to be the seed of a community united around cycling enthusiasts. All the participants of the Transpyr were invited to a coffee in an enormous place that mixes several concepts: bicycle workshop, cafeteria, storemeeting center… Bruno Armirail, recent bearer of a few days of the pink jersey del Giro and born in the Pyrenees figure in the background in a project inaugurated by the Tour Director, Christian Prudhomme. Octave has partnered with Transpyr offering a prize for the best climbers of the road version, with four timed mythical climbs: Col D’Arnosteguy, Col de Soudet, Tourmalet and Hourquette D’Ancizan. Fortunately, we passed close but in another environment, far from the asphalt, in another world free of cars.

