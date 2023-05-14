Sunday, May 14, 2023, 6:20 p.m.



| Updated 7:12 p.m.

The candidate for the presidency of the Region of Murcia, José Ángel Antelo, and the candidate for mayor of Murcia, Luis Gestoso, presented this Sunday morning their candidacy for the consistory, the neighborhoods and the districts in the La Alberca Auditorium in an act that, according to the formation itself, was attended by a thousand people.

The mayoral candidate highlighted Vox’s commitment so that Murcia «returns to its maximum splendor, to prosperity, freedom and security in our neighborhoods. The districts are going to stop suffering from the abandonment of the PP and the PSOE, with Vox in the Murcia City Council there will be no first-class or second-class citizens.

All the training teams in the districts were presented at the event: “There are more and more of you in all the districts of Murcia and your courage to join and work on this project makes Vox stronger every day throughout the municipality”, said Luis Gestoso.

For his part, José Ángel Antelo intervened stating that Luis Gestoso is the person who is going to provide this much-needed alternative to this City Council. “What cannot be is that the previous government team took us to the edge of the precipice, they are people who do not know how to manage and every time they have had to do something they have done it against the residents of this municipality”

Family photo of the members of the Vox neighborhood and district candidacies in Murcia.



vox







In addition, Antelo criticized the central Murcia project since it is “a plan devised by Mr. Ballesta’s team and that the PSOE is executing with special spite against our merchants and hoteliers.”

Finally, he explained that it is acceptable “to return the city to the residents and not that the residents are subject to the policies of the usual politicians.”