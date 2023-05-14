Remco Evenepoel, during the time trial. LUCA BETTINI (AFP)

On the way to the start ramp in Savignano square, where old Francesco Moser, the best time trialist in the history of the Giro, looks at everything with the curiosity of retirees, more skeptical than amazed, with too much free time, and opens his eyes. as chainrings as large as the 64-tooth chainring with which he decorates his Pinarello Geraint Thomas, and before starting the time trial that will lift him up again, Remco Evenepoel crosses the Rubicon, a squalid stream, over the Roman bridge and wants to shout “the dice they are launched”, as Julio did 2,072 years ago before the coup d’état that Caesar made against him, and he himself recounted it in his Gallic Wars, one of the first great sports chronicles in history. “Vae victis” (“Woe to the defeated”, something like those who have lost get annoyed, this is a war) the world champion would like to add, continuing with stories of wars between the Romans and the irreducible Gauls, since the Belgian’s intention is, if not to decide, but to achieve a sufficient advantage, especially in the 35 smooth kilometers from Savignano to Cesena, so that the mountains to come, the Swiss Alps, Bergamo, next week, the Dolomites, the last week, will find you sheltered, and it sounds Romagna Mia in the ditches and couples dance holding each other next to the Sala de Cesenatico kiosk, kilometer 16, where Tonina Pantani cooked piadinas with lard stuffed with Nutella for the insatiable appetite of her son Marco, and now, alone, she cries.

Three quarters of an hour later Evenepoel climbs a few times on the podium, where he cannot shout his “vae victis”. He has won the stage, he wears pink again (the Norwegian Andreas Leknessund, previous leader, lost 1m 15s), few applaud him and he looks at everyone seriously, and everyone looks at him perhaps with compassion, and a little pity. He has everything and he has nothing. He is not Imperial Caesar. Rome is not at his feet. Rome is far away, two weeks away, two-thirds of the way from Giro. And maybe he won’t win. “It hasn’t been the best time trial for me. I was hoping to buy more time. The road to Rome is still long. I have won two stages and that is good to have faith, but I am against the best riders in the world”, explains the world champion, who, in the tightest time trial in the history of more than a century of the race, has prevailed over the wise man Welshman Thomas by just nine hundredths of a second. 41m 24.97s for him, at 50.7 kilometers per hour on average; 42m 25.06s for the Ineos runner with myopic gaze, who manages better, who is pure silk pedaling on the plain, under the pouring rain and, when it clears, under a pale sun that brings out reflections of gold, and who in a curve in that, the only one of the 35 kilometers of the route, he hesitates and stumbles. And Primoz Roglic, the Slovenian who poisons his dreams and who takes pleasure in torturing him psychologically and physically, the cyclist who had promised to beat him in a minute, has only surpassed him by 17s, nothing, and on the first day, in just 20 kilometers had taken him 43s. And the other skewer of Ineos, the shy Londoner Tao Geoghegan, a better climber than Thomas, less enterprising, more regular, only 2s.

The four who play the Giro have already won a big one, old Thomas, a Tour; Roglic, three Laps; Tao, a Twist. Evenepoel has won a Tour, but, perhaps too deranged, he has lost the poise of those who know how to win, the experience and wisdom that seemed to flow from his pores, from his gestures, the first days, and he runs more novice than never.

On Saturday, in Fossombrone, after his defeat, Remco Evenepoel gets on the roller goat for his usual tiring routine. He already lives in the next day. Psychologically he needs to recover from the moral blow (and 14s) that the Slovenian gave him on the ascent to the Capuchin monastery, a slope that forces meditation, pain and prayer. To meditation, Remco, from the year 2000, opposes action. The urgency. He crosses the Rubicon at Savignano and does it faster than anyone else, sprinting over the porphyry stones that pave the exit. Prepared for everything, eager to reach everything. He gobbles up the miles in big gulps. A compact torpedo, and the pedals linked to a 60-tooth chainring seem to move on their own, so fast they go, so apparently easy. At kilometer 13, Evenepoel is the emperor of the world. He looks at everyone from his unattainable height, Roglic, Olympic champion in the specialty, is already 31s away, the Ineos couple, always so close, 14s away. The torpedo then explodes. There his brilliance ends and his pain begins. He has dared to go against logic, against the approach of normal people.

“I started 15 watts too fast. I started like eight days ago with the same power, but then the time trial took just over 20 minutes, this time it was 40, and the rain, the legs are not so fresh anymore…”, says Evenepoel, who, in the pain phase he runs with more ferocity than grace, and reverses the downward curve that was leading him into the abyss (same time as Tao and Thomas at 29km; 23s over Roglic). “Towards the end my legs were getting more and more busted. From the first to the second intermediate time it was the worst for me. In the last six kilometres, after the most technical part, things went much better for me. I felt more strength in my legs, new legs if you will. If it had been five kilometers longer, it would have been even better.”

Arriving at the first rest Monday, on the way to Tuscany, in the general classification, Thomas, second, is 45s behind the world champion; Roglic, at 47; Tao, at 50s. Four cyclists in less than a minute. “And now a new Giro begins, the real and true Giro,” says Evenepoel. “Let’s see how it goes, because we are marching towards the mountains, the weather will be bad again, hard times will come, and I, in the rain, am not the best in the world. I will have to make the best of every situation, and enjoy every day that I spend in pink”.

