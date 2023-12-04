Jeroen van Merwijk thought it was ‘the most beautiful gift of his life’, the CD on which thirty comedians and musicians sang one of his songs. After his death, a legal conflict arose between his widow and legal heiress, Jeannette van Merwijk-van Loenen, and his younger brother Lucas van Merwijk, who produced the CD. As a result, the CD can no longer be listened to or purchased anywhere and Lucas van Merwijk is in debt. ,,I find it horrible. Everything beautiful is gone.”

