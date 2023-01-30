They stone him! Gerard Piqué had an uncomfortable moment when the audience at the 2023 Esland Awards booed him in the middle of the event.

Gerard Piqué He returned to live another controversial moment originated in the public that saw him during the Esland Awards 2023, this Sunday, January 29. This event, which brings together different influencers from around the world, was held at the National Auditorium in Mexico City, where a short video of a conversation between Ibai Llanos and the former soccer player was broadcast. Despite the few seconds that both were on the screen, the audience booed Shakira’s ex-partner.

Gerard Piqué was the victim of boos from Shakira fans

As can be seen in the video, Gerard Piqué experienced an uncomfortable moment worldwide and this did not go unnoticed on social networks. The clip quickly went viral and Shakira’s followers expressed their support at all times. “Mexico supports Shakira”, “People booing Piqué, I love it”, among other comments, were some of the reactions on Twitter.

Gerard Piqué formalizes his relationship with Clara Chía

He presented it on social networks. Gerard Piqué shared the first photo of him with Clara Chía, after the scandal over the end of his relationship with Shakira due to infidelity. In this way, the Spanish soccer player made it clear that the Colombian singer is already part of his past. The post received hundreds of thousands of reactions among his fans, many with divided opinions.