By Bernardo Caram

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s consolidated public sector registered a primary surplus of 125.994 billion reais in 2022, the best annual closing since 2011, the Central Bank said on Monday.

The accumulated balance in 12 months is equivalent to 1.28% of GDP. Considering this indicator, the result was the strongest since 2013, when it ended the year at 1.71% of GDP.

In 2022, there was a positive balance in all spheres of public administration. The numbers include results from the central government (federal government, Central Bank and INSS), states, municipalities and state-owned companies.

It was the second consecutive year of public sector accounts in the black. The 2021 balance had been positive at 64.727 billion reais, after seven straight years of deficits.

The improvement in the fiscal result led the country’s gross debt to end the year at 73.5% of GDP, the best result since July 2017, when the ratio was at 73.2% of GDP.

The data represents an improvement of 4.8 percentage points compared to December 2021, when gross debt was at 78.3% of GDP. The peak of this indicator was recorded in October 2020, when it hit 87.6% of GDP amid a surge in government emergency spending to face the Covid-19 pandemic.

Net debt, in turn, was 57.5% of GDP in December, against a level of 55.8% in the same month of 2021.

The government has been registering record collections, driven by the growth of economic activity, high inflation and the jump in commodity prices, especially oil. The management of former president Jair Bolsonaro argued, however, that part of the gain was structural.

The year’s balances were not even stronger because the previous government articulated and approved a series of tax cuts, both at the federal and regional levels, with ICMS reductions.

Last year, the result of the public sector was guided mainly by data from regional governments, with a surplus of 64.924 billion reais. Of this total, States were responsible for a balance of 39.029 billion reais, while municipalities were left in the black at 25.895 billion reais.

The central government had a surplus of 54.947 billion reais. State-owned companies had a surplus of 6.123 billion reais in the year.

The nominal result of the consolidated public sector, which includes interest expenses, totaled a deficit of 460.433 billion reais in 2022, equivalent to 4.68% of GDP. Interest expense for the year totaled 586.427 billion reais.