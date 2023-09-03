Monday, September 4, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía, caught at the Catalan Grand Prix, bad relationship?

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 3, 2023
in Sports
0
Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía, caught at the Catalan Grand Prix, bad relationship?

Close


Close

Clara and Pique

Clara Chía and Gerard Piqué.

Clara Chia and Gerard Piqué.

The Spanish couple attended the MotoGP competition:

Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia Marti each time they ”lose their fear” and are seen in great company in public places, as happened this Sunday in Barcelona.

The fashionable couple in Spain after the separation of the ex-soccer player of the Barcelona club with the Colombian singer Shakira was seen in the MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix.
(Video: motorcyclist is injured after being brutally run over in the Catalan GP) (Mourning: sadness for co-driver who died in a terrible accident, video)

happy

Both Piqué and Chía looked very together and happy enjoying the motorcycle competitions, which had a lot of accidents that day.

“Beyond sports, the media attention focused on the stands, where one of the couples of the moment could be seen, the one formed by Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía. For this reason, the objective of the photographers was directed towards the ex-soccer player and his girl, who enjoyed together and very lovey-dovey the adrenaline of live motorcycles, ”he said. The newspaper.

And he added: “As it became known a few days ago, Piqué had decided to put aside tensions with his ex-partner, Shakira, for a few days to enjoy a vacation in Croatia with his family and his new love, Chía. The tension between the Colombian and the Catalan has not stopped growing since their breakup, and more so now that the legal terms of custody of the children they have in common are being discussed.

See also  Editorial Now is a bad time to strike

The information in the newspaper warns that “the former FC Barcelona player decided to escape physically and mentally from the dispute with his ex-partner far from Barcelona. In the middle of a busy summer where Shakira’s songs do not stop resonating, Piqué and Clara Chía were caught rowing on a surfboard through Croatian waters”.
(Santiago Buitrago and Einer Rubio: ‘unharmed’ on a day of fans and mountains in the Vuelta)

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Gerard #Piqué #Clara #Chía #caught #Catalan #Grand #Prix #bad #relationship

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Russian drone attack hits port in Odessa, Ukraine

Russian drone attack hits port in Odessa, Ukraine

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result