Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía, caught at the Catalan Grand Prix, bad relationship?

Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia Marti each time they ”lose their fear” and are seen in great company in public places, as happened this Sunday in Barcelona.

The fashionable couple in Spain after the separation of the ex-soccer player of the Barcelona club with the Colombian singer Shakira was seen in the MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix.

(Video: motorcyclist is injured after being brutally run over in the Catalan GP) (Mourning: sadness for co-driver who died in a terrible accident, video)

happy

Both Piqué and Chía looked very together and happy enjoying the motorcycle competitions, which had a lot of accidents that day.

I love seeing them carry out daily activities, it shows that they are strong in the face of much criticism from the media. Your love cannot be threatened. 🫶🏼 pic.twitter.com/GZ23D15Dp1 — ♥️ Fan Page ♥️ Clara Chia and Gerard Piqué ♥️ (@ClaraYGerard) September 3, 2023

“Beyond sports, the media attention focused on the stands, where one of the couples of the moment could be seen, the one formed by Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía. For this reason, the objective of the photographers was directed towards the ex-soccer player and his girl, who enjoyed together and very lovey-dovey the adrenaline of live motorcycles, ”he said. The newspaper.



And he added: “As it became known a few days ago, Piqué had decided to put aside tensions with his ex-partner, Shakira, for a few days to enjoy a vacation in Croatia with his family and his new love, Chía. The tension between the Colombian and the Catalan has not stopped growing since their breakup, and more so now that the legal terms of custody of the children they have in common are being discussed.

The information in the newspaper warns that “the former FC Barcelona player decided to escape physically and mentally from the dispute with his ex-partner far from Barcelona. In the middle of a busy summer where Shakira’s songs do not stop resonating, Piqué and Clara Chía were caught rowing on a surfboard through Croatian waters”.

(Santiago Buitrago and Einer Rubio: ‘unharmed’ on a day of fans and mountains in the Vuelta)