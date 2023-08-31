There Gamescom 2023 it was an event full of announcements and news, but it was also a moment to explore Cologne live and explore the show floor. Unfortunately many of us didn’t get the chance to go to Germany for the event, but don’t worry: you can experience the atmosphere of Gamescom 2023 with our Vlog that shows you the journey of our team in just a few minutes!

They have been days marked by seriousness, hard work and commitments (under embargo), but obviously there have been lighter and more fun moments. We did not miss anything in a few words during this trip at the end of August.