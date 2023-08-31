Dhe struggling Chinese real estate group Country Garden made a loss of the equivalent of 6.5 billion euros in the first half of the year and warned of a possible default. The company, which was once China’s largest homebuilder by revenue, defaulted on some interest payments in early August. The deadline ends early next week. According to reports, it is about 20 million euros. Three weeks ago, the group had warned of a loss of the equivalent of 5.7 to 7 billion euros. The deficit was now in the upper half of this range.

Gustave parts Economic correspondent for China based in Shanghai.

There are “doubts about the ability of the group to continue its business activities”, admits Country Garden in the semi-annual report itself. There is a liquidity bottleneck and cash has become less and less in the first half of the year. Negotiations are being made with creditors about a deferral of payments and with banks about new loans. The group can only continue to exist if these and other measures are successful. This week, Country Garden had raised around 32 million euros by issuing shares to a Hong Kong investor and Country Garden creditor, which should reduce the level of debt.

The mountain of debt fell slightly in the past six months by around 10 billion to 170 billion euros. Three-quarters of that comes from foreign donors, Reuters reported, citing a lawyer representing Country Garden’s foreign creditors.

According to observers, an uncontrolled financial crisis is unlikely

Most observers consider an uncontrolled financial crisis like that of a decade and a half ago in the USA to be unlikely. “The government doesn’t want to burst the financial bubble, but rather let the air slowly escape,” said Dan Wang, chief economist at Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Bank, in an interview with the FAZ last week. Several banks have recently lowered their forecasts for the Chinese economy. Goldman Sachs put the possible impact of the real estate crisis on growth at 1.5 percentage points. However, most estimates are still well over 4 percent. The government had set a target of 5 percent growth. The real estate sector accounts for around a quarter of economic output.







The government in Beijing has been taking action against a debt bubble in the industry for several years. At the end of last year, Country Garden was still considered one of the most stable companies in the real estate sector. The case of the real estate giant Evergrande, which made a loss of 81 billion dollars within two years, also negotiated with creditors about its debts and therefore recently filed for bankruptcy protection in the USA, caused a sensation internationally. Dan and other observers expect more companies to get into trouble. Even the financial situation of a number of real estate developers with government support appeared to be in poor shape recently.

So far, the government has been reluctant to take large-scale countermeasures. Instead, there were selective relief. The cities of Shenzhen and Guangzhou, both about 18 million people and located in southern China near Hong Kong, eased mortgage rules for homebuyers on Wednesday. The central government had previously relaxed the requirements. Other cities could follow suit. Analysts from Morgan Stanley also wrote that Country Garden’s solvency also depends on the financial support of the regulators. “We see a decreasing possibility of that happening.”