The G20 forum began in New Delhi, India in which the foreign ministers or chancellors of different countries -the main rich and developing economies of the world- participate.

For two days, personalities such as the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, and the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, will discuss issues of interest to the rest of the world.

The war between Russia and Ukraine

Of course, the main topic of conversation has been the conflict between Russia and Ukraine that has already turned one year. In this sense, the Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken, assured that the North American country “is acting for the needs of the world.”

“I came to the G20 today with two imperatives: to ensure that the G20, led by India, advances our shared goals,” as well as acting on the priorities of other countries, Blinken said.

It is worth saying that the position of this country lies in the insistence of the withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukraine.

Stop this war, stop the violation of our international order, stop the bombing of Ukrainian cities and civilians

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that 19 of the 20 G20 countries have called for Russia to stop a war that they are clear has no positive effects anywhere in the world and only brings pain and misery: “Some of a implicitly or indirectly because they have other problems and others in an explicit way, asking Russia to stop the bombing and withdraw its troops”.

In addition, he emphasized that this world power country has spread a “false narrative” with threats about the worsening of a food crisis, for example.

“Stop this war, stop the violation of our international order, stop the bombing of Ukrainian cities and civilians,” Baerbock would have told Lavrov (his Russian counterpart), according to sources quoted by German media.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov meets with Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira.

Lavrov in the previous year left the room so as not to listen to criticism, this time he did remain until the end of the meeting.

On the Spanish side, headed by Minister José Manuel Albares, it was learned through statements to EFE that they see a joint agreement on the invasion of Ukraine as difficult: “Unfortunately the intervention of the Russian Foreign Minister has been part of his narrative, denying the illegality of the war and not listening to all those who ask for a peace for Ukraine”, lamented Albares.

The Spanish Foreign Minister, José Manuel Albares, during his participation.

Tensions between China and the US

The G20 must demonstrate responsibility and cooperation to contribute to global prosperity and development

Another topic that has occupied the pages of the main newspapers worldwide in recent weeks and that reached the G20 convention is related to the tensions between China and the United States, after they were accused of carrying out espionage by means of balloons in the territory of the other.

“The G20 is the main forum we have for international economic cooperation. Given the turbulent international situation and the challenges ahead, the G20 must demonstrate responsibility and cooperation to contribute to global prosperity and development,” Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said.

But without really referring to the situation, he preferred to address Washington’s suspicions that Beijing could send weapons to Moscow: “No one should participate in the confrontation of blocs,” he said, emphasizing the request to his counterparts to reject unilateral positions.

It is worth saying that next year Brazil will be the country that will assume the reins of the G20.

