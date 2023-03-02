Laura Gimmler, Katharina Hennig, Pia Fink and Victoria Carl win the silver medal over 4×5 kilometers at the Nordic World Ski Championships. Only the cross-country relay from Norway is faster.

From the forest to the podium: Laura Gimmler (right) runs to silver with the German relay team Image: AFP

Dhe German cross-country skiers won silver in the relay at the World Championships in Planica, ending a twelve-year dry spell. Laura Gimmler, Katharina Hennig, Pia Fink and Victoria Carl were only beaten by the defending champions from Norway after 4×5 kilometers, bronze went to Sweden.

For the German Ski Association (DSV), it was the first cross-country medal at a World Championships since 2011. The German women’s relay had even made it onto the podium for the last time in 2009.

With the eleventh medal in Slovenia, the DSV also broke the German World Cup record from 2017. The title fights end on Sunday.