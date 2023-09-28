Forever Entertainment has opened pre-orders for digital and physical editions for FRONT MISSION 2: Remake. It will be possible to purchase the digital Standard Edition at the launch price of €34.99, or by taking advantage of various discounts as we revealed in our previous article. Physical editions will be available instead on the Forever Limited websiteand they will allow us to purchase the title also in a bundle with the first chapter.

I remind you that FRONT MISSION 2: Remake it will be available starting next year October 5 exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

Source: Forever Entertainment