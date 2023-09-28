The free games reserved for Epic Games Store users are available from today, September 28, 2023: these are Soulstice and Model Builder.
I am now available for download i free games of September 28, 2023 for users ofEpic Games Store: as announced last week, this is the spectacular Italian action Soulstice and the Model Builder simulator.
How to download them? It’s very simple: all you have to do is visit the Soulstice page and the Model Builder page on the Epic Games Store, log in with your credentials, click on the “get” button and follow the on-screen instructions until the operation is complete.
At that point both titles they will become part of your library forever and you can therefore download and install them whenever you want.
Soulstice
Developed by Reply Game Studios, Soulstice is a Devil May Cry style action game in which we control a Chimera, that is, a powerful warrior born from the fusion of two sisters, Briar and Lute, who live in the same body giving her extraordinary powers.
Within a dark fantasy scenario full of dangers to face, we will have to use our special abilities and fight against numerous opponents and enormous bosses to stop the advance of the Specters and defend the borders of the Kingdom of Keidas.
More details in our Soulstice review.
Model Builder
Original Moonlit simulator, Model Builder will see us build models by cutting, assembling, painting and personalizing every single piece, be it scale reproductions of vehicles or characters.
The experience tries to reproduce extremely faithfully the mechanisms that regulate the construction of models, also building a story around them and pushing us to constantly overcome our limits to learn something new.
