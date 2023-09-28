I am now available for download i free games of September 28, 2023 for users ofEpic Games Store: as announced last week, this is the spectacular Italian action Soulstice and the Model Builder simulator.

How to download them? It’s very simple: all you have to do is visit the Soulstice page and the Model Builder page on the Epic Games Store, log in with your credentials, click on the “get” button and follow the on-screen instructions until the operation is complete.

At that point both titles they will become part of your library forever and you can therefore download and install them whenever you want.