The New Zealand winger, who was on the net yesterday, has been in Basilicata for a year under the care of Antonio Nocerino: his brother was in Toro, he was rejected in an audition for the Napoli youth team then…

From Potenza to the U20 World Cup, without stopping. The story of Norman Garbett, author of New Zealand’s winning goal over Guatemala, is one of those that is arousing the most curiosity in the first days of the U20 World Cup in Argentina. Going back to the coordinates of this 19-year-old winger, it can be seen that he has never seen the pitch in Serie C. In his first season in Italy, he was in fact attached to the Lucanian club’s Primavera 3 team, a team that keeps a few eyes on the ‘he had not only for the good results – he lost the playoff semifinal against Bari -, but because he was led on the bench by Antonio Nocerino (who is based in the USA with his family, but chose to start his career as a coach right from Potenza in Italy). See also Women's Viareggio: triumph for AC Milan's Primavera side. Beat on penalties the Lnd

Nothing C — In the third series of the Primavera championship, Garbett scored 6 goals and produced several assists as a tall winger in a 4-4-2 formation. Physically strong but still to be refined on a technical and tactical level, he has in any case settled in well, overcoming – precisely with Nocerino’s help – the linguistic problems, given that he only speaks English. In the first team, as mentioned, zero spaces: coach Raffaele already had many options at his disposal and, in agreement with the club, chose to let him grow in the Primavera, where he was able to put precious minutes in his legs. He has a French passport and is registered as a young player in the community series: Potenza could therefore submit the technical training contract to him in the summer, but also runs the risk of losing it if calls should arrive from abroad.

Art brother — Born in London and then moved back to New Zealand, Norman arrived in Italy trying to follow the example of his older brother Matthew (21 years old, already a senior international), whom Torino transferred to Nac Breda on loan after a busy season in the Primavera 1 and the debut in the Italian Cup last summer against Cittadella. Garbett junior participated in Campania in a selection internship for the Napoli Primavera, where he was not chosen. However, Potenza’s sports director Fortunato Varrà (already a close collaborator of Pasquale Foggia at Benevento) also saw him, who decided to take him to Basilicata. Upcoming world matches for the All Blacks, Tuesday 23 May against Uzbekistan and Friday 26 against Argentina, the hosts and big favourites. In the spotlight, now no longer as an unknown. See also The IX Summit of the Americas concluded with an agreement on migration, despite the great absences

May 21, 2023 (change May 21, 2023 | 3:49 pm)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Potenzas #Primavera #world #goal #Garbett #Black #fairy #tale