Robert de Niro didn’t understand his character in the new thriller Killers of the Flower Moon , which premiered this weekend at the Cannes Festival. In the film, the 79-year-old actor plays a wealthy cattle rancher who, in the early twentieth century, has won the trust of the Osage, a community of Native Americans who have just extracted oil. But slowly this William Hale appears to play a role in the enormous number of murders of members of the Osage.

“I don’t understand my character at all,” De Niro said in a meeting with journalists on Sunday. “He’s charming, but he betrays people. I’ve done my best to play him and to understand what drives him. But I don’t quite get it.” According to the two-time Oscar winner, it is important to tell these kinds of stories about institutional racism in the US. “After George Floyd, we have become much more aware of institutional racism in our country. This story fits in there too. It is about the banality of evil, we have to watch out for that.” See also Economy - From the stage to the catwalk: Pharrell Williams, new creative director of Louis Vuitton men

This is De Niro’s tenth collaboration with director Martin Scorsese. Leonardo DiCaprio also stars as Hale’s naive nephew. The book the film is based on is actually about the founding of the FBI. “We had been working on the project for two years when Leo called me,” said Scorsese (80). “He said: what is the core of the film? I can’t find it. Then we thought it should be about Ernest, the cousin. The least is known about him in the whole story. In this tragedy he symbolizes love, trust and betrayal.”

The director and actors spent months orienting themselves on the culture and history of the Osage to make the film as authentic as possible. “The contact with the Osage has taught me so much,” Scorsese said in Cannes. “Every time I visited the Osage or had conversations, I was moved and touched. The way they think about things like love and respect, for each other and for the earth. How they view life on this planet. Every conversation I reoriented myself. What are we actually doing here? Yes, we’re making a movie, of course. But what do we want to tell?” See also Mourão uses radio and TV channels to defend the Armed Forces and announce tough opposition to Lula's "progressive project" - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

Killers Of The Flower Moon can be seen in Dutch cinemas later this year.Text





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.