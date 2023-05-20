The coach, highly criticized, should stay. But without the Champions League, it will be a market of sacrifices between non-renewals and transfers. Rabiot, Di Maria and the two former violas dance

Fabiana Della Valle

Revolution is a recurring concept in the recent history of Juventus. It’s talked about at the beginning of every summer, and indeed there have been quite a few changes in recent seasons, from the players to the coaches. This time, however, the situation is very different and the feeling is that the transformation will be much more profound, because it is dictated by necessity. The team left Seville yesterday with the toxins of the defeat still in circulation and with a lot of uncertainty linked to the future. At Juventus there is the awareness that the Champions League, even if it will be won on the field, is at great risk and even the other Europe is not so obvious. It means less money, as well as less visibility, and this leads to an inevitable downsizing. Sacrifices, even painful ones, will be needed to make ends meet and make the next transfer market sustainable, with the aim of building a team in line with the club’s financial needs.

The future of Allegri — Few are sure of the place and among these there seems to be Massimiliano Allegri, who despite the second consecutive season without titles is armored with a long (until 2025) and very onerous contract (7.5 million net per year plus bonuses). Barring cataclysms, Max will stay, unless he wants to leave to embrace a new project (for example the PSG, which had also sought him in the past). The new management is satisfied with how he managed the group during the emergency, although some doubts remain about how he prepared and faced the two most important matches, the second leg of the Coppa Italia with Inter and the Europa League with Inter. Seville. The doubts related to the tactical attitude were highlighted by Szczesny (the Bianconeri’s man of the match) after the Andalusian match: the goalkeeper spoke of a team that dropped too low after the equalizer, adding sincerely: “We have no deserved the win.” A note similar to the one Cuadrado moved with a smile on his lips in the pre-match (“We have to press high, let’s see if the coach will let us do it…”). See also Juve star, brilliant Inter, Milan far away: the market's pagellone

Max betrayed by too many big names — There doesn’t seem to be total harmony between the coach and part of the group, which however will have to be recovered if the idea is to start again next season with the same technical guidance. It’s no secret that many black and white people would like to play differently, less perched behind and more offensive, and that’s also what many fans complain about. On the other hand, Allegri had words of praise for the youngsters but felt betrayed by some “elders” (such as Di Maria and Cuadrado). Above all Fideo, hired to raise the level in international matches, which however has given more shadows than lights to the fans in this first season in black and white. Even his future is now back in discussion.

The farewells — Juventus 2023-24 will start again with a mix of young people and senators, a hard core formed by Perin, Danilo, Bonucci, Gatti, Bremer, De Sciglio, Fagioli, Locatelli, Miretti, Kostic and Iling. In the list of starters there will certainly be Paredes, who has not convinced and will not be redeemed, therefore he will return to PSG, in addition to Rabiot and Cuadrado, both of whose contracts are due to expire: it will be difficult for them to extend (the first by their own will, the second by will of the club) without the Champions League, also because they have very heavy wages. See also Fantasy football, the advice for the 20th day: Scalvini and Singo, what an opportunity

The expendables — Without Europe (at least the one that counts) a sacrifice will be indispensable and the most expendable on the market is Vlahovic, who is liked in the Premier League but not only. But also watch out for Chiesa, another player who can bring in money and is not considered an untouchable by Max. Among those who could leave there are also Szczesny, Rugani and Kean, Alex Sandro has just renewed automatically but having a heavy contract (6 million ) if someone came forward, Juve would make it easier. Evaluations will also be made on Milik (on loan from Marseille: the redemption isn’t too expensive and Allegri likes him a lot, but in the most important match he only gave him a few minutes in the final…) and Di Maria.

Poised — As for Fideo, 6 million for another season (albeit with the benefits of the Growth Decree) are a big commitment for a team that risks not having the guaranteed income from the Champions League. A separate chapter for Pogba: Juve is a prisoner of his contract (10 million a year, including bonuses, for another 3 seasons) but if he were to ask to leave (difficult after a year spent in the infirmary) the club would not would oppose. The watchword of the new Lady is to rebuild. This time it will have to be done in a more capillary way, by choice and also by necessity. See also Antony: play well or play nice (Last tango)