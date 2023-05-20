Brace Yourself Gamesthe development studio of Crypt of the Necrodancerconfirmed that he has fired part of its workforce, while simultaneously canceling some unannounced projects.

The Game Developer site was the first to report the layoffs, which learned them from a Tweet from the senior producer Crystal Savingin which it is said: “It is with immense sadness that I have to announce that I have been affected by the 50% workforce cut in my studio, after having been with the company for only four months. I am therefore looking for employment opportunities in the world of development of video games, eSports and influencers. Sharing your message is appreciated.”

Brace Yourself Games has confirmed the news in a statement sent to PC Gamer, which explains how the decision to fire part of the studio’s staff was not taken lightly: “As part of our commitment to our employees, we are offering compensation packages and support services to help those impacted by this decision. We are also working to address the impact on our remaining team members and to ensure we continue to meet the needs of our players.”

Despite the layoffs, development on the DLC Crypt of the NecroDancer: Synchrony and Rift of the Necrodancer continues (both are in Early Access on Steam). Work will also continue on Phantom Brigade, which launched in February, and an unannounced game. Titles published by Brace Yourself Publishing will also continue to be supported.

The release did not confirm the number of layoffs, but studio founder Ryan Clark and communications director Madeleine Gray shared Savin’s tweet discussing a 50% reduction. In addition, Ben Humphries, UI designer and programmer who left the company earlier this week, confirmed Savin’s words. Considering that Brace Yourself has about 40 employees, deducing that the layoffs amount to at least 20 people is very easy.