Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Free tattoos for women who have overcome breast cancer

January 16, 2023
Photo:

Private file. TIME

This is done through the Titto.org foundation.

Myriam Scheffer, a 44-year-old woman, created the Titto.org foundation in the Netherlands last summer that offers free tattoos to women after having a mastectomy.. The creator of this initiative hopes to develop it in 2024 in Belgium and Germany.

(You may be interested in: Germany: the reasons for the resignation of the Defense Minister)

See also  Russian oil buyers face difficulties with payments and ships

According to what Scheffer told AFP, thanks to this initiative, this year there will be several Italian and Swedish women who will be able to do the same from this year in Florence, and perhaps in Stockholm. Well, he assured that in these places there is an important group of women who have undergone surgery.

It is worth mentioning that the foundation only uses tattoo artists who have already worked with scars. One of them is Darryl Veer, 36, who has already carried out three sessions of several hours with one of the women who wanted to tattoo the scar left on her breast. She covered her breast to her back with two red flowers, the stems of which seem to be rooted in the scars, accompanied by blue flowers.

According to what Veer said to the aforementioned media outlet, he felt a lot of pressure because the last thing an artist wants in this case is to fail, and furthermore, the most beautiful thing about making a tattoo is making a person happy.

(Don’t stop reading: Russia denies attacking a residential building in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro)

See also  Gerrie Eijlers (41), the goalkeeper coach who suddenly had to take action against the Olympic champion at the European Championships

It is worth mentioning that according to information from the health authorities, one in seven women in the Netherlands will develop breast cancer in her lifetime.

TIME

