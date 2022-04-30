Freddy Rincón: Real Madrid observed a minute of silence

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
January 3, 1996: IvÃ¡n Camacho makes a blocking play against IvÃ¡n RincÃ³n in the match between Real Madrid and Real Valladolid, in which the white team won 4-1.
January 3, 1996: Iván Camacho makes a blocking move against Iván Rincón in the match between Real Madrid and Real Valladolid, in which the white team won 4-1.
He did it before the match against Español.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
April 30, 2022, 11:21 AM
The Real Madrid certified this Saturday, with four games still to go and thanks to its victory against Espanyol (4-0), the achievement of the 35th League title of the team chaired by Florentino Pérez.
A match in which Italian Carlo Ancelotti’s men needed to score at least one point, but Brazilian Rodrygo Goeswith a double, in the 34th and 43rd minutes of the match, was in charge of getting things back on track in the first half.
It may interest you: (Luis Díaz, key in Liverpool’s triumph, who wants the title)
The Spaniard Marco Asensio, in a counterattack commanded by the Frenchman Eduardo Camavinga, He was responsible for making it 3-0 in the 55th minute.
Already in m.81, the most lethal couple in LaLiga Santander, although both started from the bench, They finished the scoreboard with a goal from Frenchman Karim Benzema after a pass from Vinicius Junior.
Before the start of the game, the Madrid club paid tribute to Colombian Freddy Rincón, who was in their ranks and who died two weeks ago in Cali.
April 30, 2022, 11:21 AM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Freddy #Rincón #Real #Madrid #observed #minute #silence
Leave a Reply