Freddy Rincón: Real Madrid observed a minute of silence

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 30, 2022
in Sports
Freddy Rincon

January 3, 1996: IvÃ¡n Camacho makes a blocking play against IvÃ¡n RincÃ³n in the match between Real Madrid and Real Valladolid, in which the white team won 4-1.

January 3, 1996: Iván Camacho makes a blocking move against Iván Rincón in the match between Real Madrid and Real Valladolid, in which the white team won 4-1.

He did it before the match against Español.

The Real Madrid certified this Saturday, with four games still to go and thanks to its victory against Espanyol (4-0), the achievement of the 35th League title of the team chaired by Florentino Pérez.

A match in which Italian Carlo Ancelotti’s men needed to score at least one point, but Brazilian Rodrygo Goeswith a double, in the 34th and 43rd minutes of the match, was in charge of getting things back on track in the first half.

The Spaniard Marco Asensio, in a counterattack commanded by the Frenchman Eduardo Camavinga, He was responsible for making it 3-0 in the 55th minute.

Already in m.81, the most lethal couple in LaLiga Santander, although both started from the bench, They finished the scoreboard with a goal from Frenchman Karim Benzema after a pass from Vinicius Junior.

Before the start of the game, the Madrid club paid tribute to Colombian Freddy Rincón, who was in their ranks and who died two weeks ago in Cali.

