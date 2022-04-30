Three wins (away) against Wales, including the men’s national team and the under 20s

The girls of the blue rugby perform another feat, and as had already happened in March, their male colleagues conquer Cardiff (8-10) at the end of a daring match. After a first half set at 0-7 by the Sillari goal, the Welshwomen had managed to overturn the result between 70 ‘and ’76, first with a placed, then with an untransformed try by Keira Bevan (8-7) . But the Italians didn’t give up and 10 seconds from the end they got the decisive place, always achieved by Sillari. For the girls it is the second success in the 2022 tournament after the one against Scotland, which means the fourth momentary place in the ranking of the Tournament (waiting for Ireland-Scotland tonight at 21) and the sixth in the world ranking next Monday, the best position never reached by Italy. And to think that the tournament had begun decidedly uphill for Di Giandomenico’s girls, defeated by France, Ireland and England (from the latter with a very heavy 74-0).

“I’m sorry if at times in this Six Nations we have not expressed the game we were used to,” said the Italian coach. This result is very important and makes the spirit more relieved, yet I believe that even if we had finished the Tournament with a defeat the substance would not have changed: a group of girls who are constantly dedicated to work and an ever-present staff ».

Since the extended Six Nations has existed (for women and under 20s) it is the first time that Italy has achieved a total of six victories: two with the women’s national team, one with the male and three with the under 20s. Wales the balance is a resounding 3-0 for Italy, all gained away from home. In 2008 Italy won all three matches against Scotland, but always playing at home.

