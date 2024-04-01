IIn the fraud trial against Donald Trump in New York, the former US President has provided a guarantee of 175 million dollars (around 160 million euros). This means that the due payment of a total fine of around 450 million US dollars is initially suspended until there is a further decision in the case, as US media unanimously reported on Monday (local time), citing court documents. Trump is also averting the confiscation of his assets to pay off his debts. If the verdict against Trump is confirmed, he will have to pay the entire amount. If he wins the case, he will get the deposit he has already paid back.

In February, Trump, who wants to be re-elected US President in November, was sentenced to a fine of more than $350 million in the fraud trial. With interest, the total amount due is now more than $450 million. A 30-day deadline for depositing the money expired a week ago on Monday. An appeals court gave Trump another ten days to pay the fine and reduced the bail amount to $175 million. It had long been unclear whether Trump would be able to raise the money in time.

In the civil lawsuit, Trump, his sons and employees were accused of manipulating the value of the Trump Organization for years in order to get cheaper loans and insurance contracts.