The president of Peru, Dina Boluarte, renewed her Cabinet this Monday with the change of six of her ministers, three of whom had resigned during the day. The movements take place in the midst of an investigation against her for alleged corruption due to the possession of several undeclared luxury watches and two days after the presentation of the vote of confidence by her prime minister before Congress.

New turbulence in Peruvian politics. This Monday, April 1, the president swore in six new ministers during a ceremony held at the Government Palace.

The change in six of the 18 ministries occurs two days before the Prime Minister, Gustavo Adrianzén, requests his vote of confidence before Congress, which explains the last-minute reformulation of the cabinet.

First, Dina Boluarte swore in retired Police General Walter Ortiz Acosta as Minister of the Interior. replacing Víctor Torres, who himself presented his resignation a few hours before.

Photograph provided by the Presidency of Peru of the president, Dina Boluarte, while posing with the new members of her cabinet of ministers, this Monday in Lima (Peru). EFE/Presidency of Peru – Presidency of Peru

Upon leaving the Government Palace after the session of the Council of Ministers, Victor Torres confirmed his resignation. He explained that he has “family problems” and that it has nothing to do with the political pressure that he has suffered these days.

“I have not been fired nor have they censored me (in Parliament), I am leaving calm,” Torres declared to journalists. He added that he was leaving “in peace, with clean hands” because he has “worked to contribute a grain of sand for Peru.”

In recent days, the now former minister was criticized and pressured by political sectors, with several opposition congressmen calling for his resignation after the raid on the president's house by the National Police who were looking for the undeclared luxury watches of the mandatory.



Police break the door during a raid at the residence of Peruvian President Dina Boluarte in Lima, Peru, March 30, 2024, in this screenshot obtained from a Reuters video. © screengrab via Reuters

When announcing his decision, he asked all sectors of the country to “let the president work,” explaining that the investigations against her only serve to “distract” from the country's real problems. “Promote that Peru continues to be governed calmly with Mrs. Dina,” she told journalists, assuring that, without the president, the country would “sink.”

Changes in five other ministries

Morgan Quero Gaime, head of Boluarte's technical cabinet until December 7 of last year, will replace Miriam Ponce as Minister of Education, who, like Torres, resigned on the day. Quero Gaime thanked Boluarte for the trust in him to carry out the position.

In the Agrarian Development and Irrigation portfolio, Ángel Manuel Manero Campos was sworn in replacing Jennifer Contreras and Sergio González Guerrero swore in Productionfollowing Ana María Choquehuanca in office.

Both have experience in ministries. Manero was director in the General Directorate of Agrarian Business of the Ministry of Agriculture and Irrigation in 2016 and González was director of the General Administration Office of the Ministry of the Environment.

The Minister of Women and Vulnerable Populations of Peru, Nancy Tolentino, who had announced her resignation without giving explanations shortly after the resignation of the Minister of the Interior, was replaced by Ángela Teresa Hernández Cajowho worked as an advisor to the Vice-Ministerial Office of Women of the Ministry of Women.

I appreciate the trust given by the President during my tenure as Minister of Women and Vulnerable Populations. As in my entire professional life, I will continue to promote respect for the rights of vulnerable populations and women during their life cycle. pic.twitter.com/L91Nbn7N28 — Nancy Tolentino Gamarra (@TolentinoGNancy) April 1, 2024



Boluarte also took the oath to Elizabeth Galdo Marín as Minister of Foreign Trade and Tourism, replacing Juan Carlos Mathews. Galdo was executive director of the Telefónica Foundation of Peru.

Scandal over Rolex watches

President Dina Boluarte is again under pressure and in a new political crisis. She is investigated in the midst of the so-called 'Rolexgate' for alleged illicit enrichment.

The case broke out when 'La Encerrona', a local news website, published a series of photos on March 15 showing the president wearing several luxury watches between 2021 and 2022, during her period in government.

Four days later, the Prosecutor's Office announced the opening of a preliminary investigation for “illicit enrichment and failure to declare the use of Rolex watches.”







03:23

Boluarte was summoned to the Public Ministry last week to show her watches and give her testimony, but she had asked to reschedule the appointments due to her “heavy schedule.” Consequently, the police raided her home on Saturday, breaking the lock on her door to search for the famous clocks.

The Prosecutor's Office later explained that “the delivery of the Rolex watches by the President of the Republic was not located nor did it take place, despite being requested to do so,” but stated that it had managed to obtain other elements of interest for the investigation. For her part, the president described the act as “disproportionate and abusive.”

The day after the raid, the Prosecutor's Office summoned Dina Boluarte “formally to present the Rolex watches and give a statement on Friday, April 5,” as announced in a statement. But the president asked the Attorney General's Office to bring this date forward.

According to his lawyer, Mateo Castañeda, the request has been made “in view of the political turbulence that has been occurring as a result of the different procedures” carried out by the Prosecutor's Office and the Police.

With EFE and AFP