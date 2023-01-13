Prosecutors said the Paris authorities were investigating the death of a 3-year-old girl who was found in a washing machine in her family’s apartment.

The Paris Public Prosecutor’s Office stated that an investigation was opened into the incident today, Friday, to find out the cause of death, after the discovery of the child, whose name was not revealed, in northeastern Paris on Thursday evening.

The investigation is being led by a special unit for the protection of minors, while the Public Prosecutor’s Office did not provide further details.

The public prosecutor’s office has not confirmed a report in Le Parisien daily newspaper that she was found alive in the washing machine by her father and another family member, during lunch, but that she died an hour later while in the emergency care unit of a hospital in the capital.

According to the first elements of the investigation, the death of the child was due to “suffocation,” according to a source familiar with the matter told AFP.

The source said that no trace of violence was found on the girl’s body, adding that an autopsy should be conducted.

According to the father, who is 48 years old, the door of the washing machine was closed at the time of its discovery, and the home appliances were never turned on during that period.