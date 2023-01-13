The major energy suppliers Vattenfall and Eneco have seen a significant increase in the number of customers with payment problems over the past year. Over the whole of 2022, the number of people with payment arrears at Vattenfall was 20 to 30 percent higher.

Eneco saw about 10 percent more customers run into problems. In recent months, the number of payment problems seemed to stabilize somewhat, possibly due to government compensations.

At Vattenfall, the largest increase in the number of payment arrangements was right at the beginning of the year. Energy prices then rose rapidly, especially since the start of the war in Ukraine in February. “In the second quarter there was a decrease in the number of payment arrangements again, in the fourth quarter we saw an increase in the amount of arrears due to the increase in installment amounts,” says a spokesman.

Issues

Unlike at Vattenfall, Eneco's payment problems only arose later in the year. "After the summer, the number of payment arrears slowly started to creep up, but now the picture remains the same as a few weeks ago," said a spokesman. In total, a few percent of customers experienced payment problems. "That shows how many people are able to pay their bill."

Essent saw the number of payment arrears last year lower than in 2021, when rates and inflation were much lower. The supplier does not yet know how this is possible. In December, the number of payment arrears increased slightly. The average amount of a payment arrangement remained stable, despite higher rates. “On the other hand, we see a positive increase in the payment behavior of customers”, with a spokeswoman referring to the possible influence of energy compensation.

Price cap rates

Since January 1, the way in which the government supports households for the high energy prices has changed. For example, households now pay lower price ceiling rates at all suppliers, instead of the normal rates for gas and electricity charged by the energy companies. You only pay your actual rate if you use more than 1200 cubic meters of gas and 2900 kilowatt hours of electricity. It is still difficult to say what influence this price cap set by the government will have. Essent and Vattenfall can only say that later, they indicate. According to the spokesman, the picture at Eneco has not yet changed due to the price cap.

Suppliers, together with the government, try to prevent households from getting into large debts as much as possible. There are various measures for this, such as an emergency fund to temporarily help people with payments. Due to a government measure, households are less likely to be cut off from gas until at least April. As long as customers stay in contact with their supplier, this will not happen at all.

