French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal announced, on Sunday, in a post on the “X” platform, that France had raised its security alert level to its highest level after detecting “threats.”

“Following the attack that occurred in Moscow, the Defense and National Security Council met this evening at the Elysee Palace at the invitation of the President of the Republic,” Attal wrote on his official account on the platform.

The French Prime Minister added, “Given… the threats that cast a shadow on our country, we have decided to raise the alert status to its highest level: emergency attack.”