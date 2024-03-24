Two of the suspects attack on a concert hall in Moscow They appeared late Sunday before a Russian court to face terrorism charges, according to state news agencies, which also released images of the alleged terrorists.

The TASS news agency quoted Moscow's Basmanny district court as saying that Two of the suspects were accused of participating in a terrorist attack, charges for which they could be sentenced to life imprisonment.

One of the suspects of having participated in the attack on a concert hall in which 137 people died. Photo:AFP Share

The first to appear before the judge were two men identified as Saidakrami Rachabalizoda and Dalerdzhon Mirzoev.

During the hearing, Mirzoev said that he is a citizen of Tajikistan, a former Soviet republic with a Muslim majority located in Central Asia and neighboring Afghanistan, and that he has three minor children.

The accused lived in the Moscow region with residence documents that expired three months ago, the TASS agency reports. No further information has emerged about Rachabalizoda.

Total, Russian authorities reported the arrest of 11 people, four of whom allegedly carried out the attack on Friday at Crocus City Hall in Moscowin which 137 people died and more than 180 were injured.

After the hearing, the court released a video in which police officers are seen taking one of the suspects, with handcuffs in their hands, to the courtroom. Photographs of the same man in a glass cage were also revealed, where the accused are usually placed.

A suspect in the shooting attack on the Crocus City Hall concert hall. Photo:EFE Share

According to the latest data, last Friday's attack, claimed by the jihadist group Islamic State, has left 137 dead.

Meanwhile, the number of injured rose from 154 to 180 people. According to Russian media, some survivors of the attack took more than a day to request medical help because they were in a state of 'shock'.

Friday's attack was claimed by the Islamic State jihadist group, But Russian authorities point to a Ukrainian lead, stating that the attackers tried to flee to Ukraine, where they supposedly had contacts.

Ukraine denies any involvement in this attack, the deadliest in Russia since the early 2000s.

In total, Russian authorities reported the arrest of 11 people for the attack. Photo:AFP Share

Despite the rain that fell in the Russian capital, A wave of people approached the site of the attack this Sunday to pay tribute to the memory of the deceased.

“I came because I am a Muscovite, I live next door. I have been to the concerts at Crocus City Hall many times. What has happened is a tragedy, no one can remain indifferent,” a local woman told the Vecherniaya Moskva newspaper.

What has happened is a tragedy, no one can remain indifferent.

On numerous screens on the roads and large shops in Moscow you could also see candles on a black background and the date of the attack: March 22, 2024.

Meanwhile, in the capital's metro, passengers were reminded that security measures were reinforced after the attack and their understanding was asked for possible inconvenience.

Different memorials in memory of the victims of the tragedy were also created in other Russian cities, according to regional media.

Russian flags in state institutions and Russian embassies abroad also flew at half-mast as a sign of mourning.

Day of national mourning in Russia after a massacre at a concert hall in Moscow. Photo:AFP Share

Amid fears of new attacks, the Russian Police evacuated the London Mall shopping center in Saint Petersburg this Sunday after receiving a bomb warning, according to local media Fontanka.ru.

Simultaneously, law enforcement officers arrested a man who claimed to have placed an explosive device in the shopping center.

Another woman was arrested this Sunday for a false bomb warning on a plane that was preparing to take off from Moscow bound for Yerevan, the capital of Armenia.

During the interrogation, the woman claimed that her words were “a joke.”

AFP and EFE