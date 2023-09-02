Cartagena faces Villarreal B tonight (9:00 p.m.) in a confrontation in which Víctor Sánchez del Amo’s men must find efficiency in front of the rival goal if they do not want to sink to the bottom of the table.

The cartagerians play a match this Saturday in which they have the opportunity that the salvation positions do not escape more than is desirable. Currently, the barrier is at 3 points, the same as Villarreal B. It is, therefore, an opportunity for the albinegros to equalize on points with the ‘groguets’.

For tonight’s match, Víctor Sánchez del Amo will recover some of his important players. Kiko Olivas, with discomfort throughout the week, traveled to Castellón. Another central defender, Pedro Alcalá, is fully recovered from the injury he suffered at the Carabela de Plata and will also be there tonight. Likewise, Tomás Alarcón and Umaro Embaló entered the squad and could have their first minutes with the elastic albinegra.

The Cartagena coach has insisted a lot this week on efficiency, since the man from Madrid considers that it has been the key to not having scored any points yet. The albinegros have worked all week on this aspect to try to harm a subsidiary of the yellow submarine that has always made things difficult for Efesé.

bad rival



It did not go well for Cartagena in the matches against Villarreal B last year. Those then led by Luis Carrión were beaten at La Cerámica (5-2) in the second round and also lost in the first round (0-1) in a match in which Ortuño

he missed a penalty in stoppage time (0-1).

He has lost some of the key pieces Miguel Álvarez, who is celebrating his seventh consecutive season at the helm of the yellow team. Sergio Lozano, Dela, Fer Niño, Migue Leal and Álex Millán have left for other Second Division clubs. However, he has enough talent to give the Albinegro team a good scare, with players like Ontiveros, in a squad that is clearly younger than last season.

eye to time



More than 150 albinegros fans will travel to Villarreal to try to encourage their own. This is the first major trip of the year for Cartagena fans, in a campaign where there may be more landings than last.

The bad weather forecast, however, can condition the development of the match. Violent showers are expected that have caused the number of albinegros fans to not be greater and that could even cause flooding at the time of the match.