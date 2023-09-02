Luis Sinisterra is one of the footballers who will be in the next double day of Qualifiers with the Colombian National Teamon the way to the 2026 World Cup. While the time comes to report to the tricolor, the future of the Colombian was defined.

For weeks, there has been talk of the Colombian’s desire to leave Leeds, due to the team’s relegation to the Championship and his interest in staying in the highly competitive Premier League.

The final day of transfers in England arrived this Friday. And Sinisterra took advantage of it.

Sinisterra already has a team in the Premier League

Sinisterra becomes the eighth summer recruit of the ‘Cherries’ in a deal that sees Jaidon Anthony go on loan.

The Colombia international, who has scored three goals in seven appearances for the Colombian side, is linked again with Tyler Adams, who also moved from Leeds last week.

AFC Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake said: “We are delighted to bring Luis to the club and I have no doubt he will be an excellent addition to our team.”

“He is a player who has already experienced Premier League football and has also played at the highest level in Europe, so we are really looking forward to having him with us.”

The Sinisterra experience

Born in Santander de Quiliachao, Sinisterra began his career at Once Caldasdebuting in 2016.

Two years later, he moved to Europe, signing for Feyenoord and playing alongside Cherries centre-back Marcos Senesi for three years starting in 2019.

22 goals in 103 appearances caught the eye of Leeds United, where he signed in the summer of 2022 and scored eight goals in 27 games. He now arrives at Bournemouth.

*With information from the Press Office.

