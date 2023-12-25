Monday, December 25, 2023, 10:23



This Monday, starting at 8:00 a.m., several calls alerted the Emergency Coordination Center 112 of the Region of Murcia of an accident that occurred on the AP-7 in the direction of Cartagena, within the municipality of Los Alcázares. A vehicle was overturned in the median, one kilometer from exit 786, and its four occupants had managed to get out of the car.

Agents from the Civil Guard, an assistance ambulance from the Civil Protection of Los Alcázares and two ambulances from the Management of Emergencies and Health Emergencies 061 traveled to the scene of the accident.

The paramedics treated three injured people, aged 19, 23 and 20, who were transferred to the Santa Lucía hospital in Cartagena with two head injuries. A fourth injured person, 21 years old, was treated on site and was taken to a health center by his own means.