Avalanche traps Germans (16) in Austria. His twin brother saves him from the snow (symbolic photo). © imago

A day of skiing on Christmas Eve in Tyrol ends dramatically. Suddenly an avalanche breaks out. A 16-year-old is swept away by masses of snow in front of his brother.

Hintertux – The two holidaymakers from Germany were in Tyrol (Austria) in the Eggalm ski area in Tux. The twins had ridden a variant of a slope several times on Sunday (December 24th), the Austrian police said. But around 1:10 p.m. an avalanche occurred in this area. One of the 16-year-olds is hit by a snow slab and buried. His brother was able to dig him out of the snow.

German (16) buried by avalanche – twin brother saves him

According to the police, the young people stopped above a gully in the area of ​​the “Nasse Tux Bach” (alternative to “red piste 77a”, altitude around 1,900 meters above sea level). When one of the brothers drove into the gully, he triggered a snow slab, was caught in the masses of snow and partially buried.

16-year-old seriously injured in an avalanche in Tux (Austria).

His twin brother was able to dig him out. The 16-year-old was seriously injured and rescued using a rope by the “Alpin 5” emergency medical helicopter and flown to the Schwaz district hospital. He had a broken femur and a fractured rib, police said.

In addition to the German, a 64-year-old German was also caught in the avalanche. The man was on the secured piste, but the snow slab partially descended into this ski area. He fell but was uninjured, according to police.

A ski tourer (46) from Austria has been missing since Saturday. Another tourer discovered ski tracks in the snow below an avalanche cone and alerted the mountain rescue team. Large-scale searches were initially unsuccessful. Meanwhile, a chairlift accident during a storm in South Tyrol sparks discussions. (ml)