Sunday, April 9, 2023, 3:34 p.m.





Four people have died and several more have been injured in an avalanche that occurred this Sunday on the Armancette glacier, in the French Alps, as reported by the French Interior Minister. Gérald Darmanin added that “the search continues because we are not sure that there was a single group in the area at the time of the avalanche.”

The incident occurred around noon for causes that are still being investigated on the Armancette glacier, in Haute-Savoie. Immediately two helicopters and more than 20 rescuers have been mobilized in the search work. The avalanche would have trapped a group made up of more than a dozen people. It is an area heavily traveled by climbers and mountaineers, especially in this holiday season

The Prosecutor’s Office has confirmed four dead, one injured and eight people who escaped unharmed from the event and continue to search for possible survivors. The exact circumstances have not yet been clarified. “It will be up to the judicial investigation to determine them,” the Prosecutor’s Office has indicated.