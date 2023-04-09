The night had not even dawned yet when, around seven o’clock, a stream of people, mostly young and dressed in elegant suits, hurried through the streets of the city. They had come from celebrating the dinner that, in so many parishes, follows the Easter vigils. Dinners that include, according to tradition, a lamb dish to celebrate the Resurrection. And it is becoming no less traditional to go to Santa Eulalia later, since youth overcomes sleep and laziness, to see the splendid festive procession of the Archconfraternity of the Risen One leave.

Some clueless person, there in the square of the temple crowded with faithful, told that the clouds that covered the dawn were an omen of rain. But the most informed that, in reality, a splendid day had preceded, with a whitening blue sky, which offered the Risen One an ideal setting for the passage of his eleven thrones.

Again, without any mask to cover so many smiles, the procession included that popular red-tongued demon, chained until the end of time by little brothers. His departure from Santa Eulalia provokes laughter and fear, always in equal parts, among the little ones. And for the older ones it is the evidence that Holy Week in Murcia is over.

As in the rest of the processions, a legion of Murcians and tourists occupied the seats of the race, with a much larger influx of public than in other years. On this occasion, the clear skies and the spring weather also set the bars and terraces of bars and restaurants from early in the morning.

Totally full and reservations up to the flag. Not to mention that the orchard clubs also opened their booths and inaugurated their week with more diners than reeds have a reed. Eating this Sunday in Murcia was as difficult as not admiring the passage of this procession of white robes, pasodobles instead of passion marches, and thrones already essential to understand how Murcia understands its Greater Week. The closing preacher, José María Falgas, warned: there is no place in the world where the Resurrection is lived better.

And so the morning passed, between a large procession with all its brotherly accoutrements, the movement of Murcians in the bars, the first sounds of the orchard clubs and a light so clear that you could almost smell it: now yes, it is truly spring in Murcia.