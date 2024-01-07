The world of motorsports is very aware of what is happening with the state of health of Wilson Fittipaldiformer driver and brother of Emerson, Formula 1 champion.

What the family said is that Wilson, who turned 80, choked on a piece of meat and had to be urgently admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the Prevent Senior Hospital of Sao Paulo, where it has been since last December 25.

His wife speaks

Fittipaldi's life has been in danger, as doctors had to resuscitate him and he is currently intubated.

“At lunch Christmas, choked on a piece of meat and suffered oxygen deprivation followed by cardiac arrest. He was resuscitated and is now sedated and intubated,” his wife stated.

Emerson, when his brother turned 80, sent him a heartfelt message in which he thanked him for being by his side and for his help.

“Thank you for everything, my brother. Thank you for everything we built together, from model airplanes to Brazilian motorsports, with a lot of courage to mark the name of the Fittipaldi family in history with the first and to date only Brazilian team in F1, with results that not even the press Brazilian woman of the time believed. There are 80 years of passion for motorsports. Congratulations, Wilson on this important date in your life and for Brazilian and world motorsport. God bless you”.

Wilson raced 38 Grand Prix races. Formula 1 after debuting on May 1, 1972. Later he was the owner and manager of the team Fittipaldi Automotiveand between 1974 and 1982.1

“Yesterday I received countless phone calls and kind messages of support for the entire family. I appreciate all the messages, I know they are what give us strength in this difficult time. Continue the positive vibes of health and restoration for Wilsinho. “God will do the best!” His wife said.

