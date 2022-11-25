The boxer Moses Fuentes He passed away this Thursday after fighting for more than a year for his health. The former World Boxing Organization minimal weight and light flyweight champion received in October 2021 a knockout during their fight with David ‘El General’ Cuellar and could never recover from the final duel.

For his part, Mauricio Sulaimán, president of the World Boxing Council, confirmed the death of the 37-year-old athlete through his social networks. “Thank God Moisés Fuentes is already resting in peace. A warrior who fought to the last breath. our condolences to his family and friends and the recognition to his wife for her dedication and delivery with indescribable love during this difficult year of suffering QDEP”, mentioned the CMB leader.

Thank God Moises Fuentes is already resting in peace. A warrior who fought to the last breath. Our condolences to his family and friends and our appreciation to her wife for her dedication and dedication with indescribable love during this difficult year of suffering QDEP — Mauricio Sulaiman (@wbcmoro) November 24, 2022

The boxer was born in Mexico City on September 20, 1985 and after years in amateurism he made his debut in 2007. Later, in 2011, he reached his maximum glory by becoming World Boxing Organization minimum weight champion and two years later he won the World Boxing Organization light flyweight championship in Japan.

However, on October 16, 2021, Fuentes entered the ring after three years and wanted to break that drought with a victory. The opponent to beat was David ‘The General’ Cuellar, who had an undefeated career of 19 wins. Forty minutes after starting the match, he came out unconscious and lying on a stretcher.

In an instant his body was stretched out on the canvas. Immediately, his team and the doctors at the facility tried to revive him without success. His lack of vital signs overshadowed any attempt to celebrate in the ring.

The diagnosis was not encouraging, due to the wave of blows, his brain had a blood clot and had to be operated on at that time. Although life-saving for the time being, the repercussions of the surgery were severe. After more than a year in the hospital, finally this Thursday night he lost his life.

It is worth mentioning that in Mexico more athletes have died in this sport. The most recent case was in September 2021, Jeanette Zacarías, of 18 yearsdied after combat in Canada.

