We open the Press Review reviewing some of the photos from this 2022 that ‘TIME’ magazine highlights in its annual graphic review of the events that have marked the world news agenda. The war in Ukraine has a prominent space, with cadet soldiers receiving their first emergency class in kyiv or the iconic image of the transfer of a pregnant woman after a bombing attack on a maternity hospital in Mariupol. We also see images of protests, the funeral of Isabel II and migrations.

#Press #review #War #Ukraine #abortion #protests #migration #TIME #highlights #photos #year