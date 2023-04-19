The Electoral Committee of the Popular Party, the regional first and the national later, yesterday ratified the municipal list of the PP in the Murcia City Council for the 28-M elections, where nine of the eleven current councilors repeat. Among the novelties, those already known of Fulgencio Perona, general director of Emergencies (number 6); and José Francisco Muñoz, coordinator of the Popular Municipal Group (number 8); and those of the former regional deputy Ascensión Carreño (number 7), and the president of the neighborhood council of the Centro-Oeste district, Diego Avilés (number 13).

COMPLETE LIST OF NUMBERS OF THE PP TO THE CITY COUNCIL OF MURCIA

1.

Jose Ballesta German

2.

Rebecca Perez Lopez

3.

Jose Guillen Parra

4.

Antonio Navarro Corchon

5.

Mercedes Bernabe Perez

6.

Fulgencio Perona Cloths

7.

Maria Ascension Carreno Fernandez

8.

Jose Francisco Munoz Moreno

9.

Jesus Pacheco Mendez

10.

Belen Lopez Cambronero

eleven.

Marco Antonio Fernandez Esteban

12.

Pilar Torres Diez

13.

Diego Aviles Correas

14.

Sofia Lopez- Briones

fifteen.

Miguel Angel Noguera Gomez

16.

Pedro Luis Balibrea Prisons

17.

veronica sanchez

18.

Ramon Andres Abellan

19.

Lorenzo Tomas Gabarron

twenty.

Maria del Pilar Vivancos Alarcon

twenty-one.

Francisco Jose Ludena Buendia

22.

Santiago Vera Castillo

23.

Maria del Carmen Martinez Noguera

24.

Francisco Jose Esteban Bernabe

25.

Aranzazu Hernandez

26.

Marta Cano Corbalan

27.

Jose Francisco Nicolas Martinez

28.

david campoy sanchez

29.

Mariana Castillejo Martinez

Substitute 1.

Carolina Pardo

Substitute 2.

Jose Luis Marin Marin

Substitute 3.

Nuria Vives Cabruja

In the candidacy headed by José Ballesta, the same names as in the 2019 list repeat in the top five positions: Rebeca Pérez (2), José Guillén (3), Antonio Navarro Corchón (4) and Mercedes Bernabé (5).

In addition, he maintains four other councilors who have accompanied him during his government stage prior to the 2021 motion of no confidence presented and won by Cs and PSOE. They are Marco Antonio Fernández (11), Jesús Pacheco (9), Pilar Torres (12) and Belén López Cambronero (10).

Only two councilors of the current term, Eduardo Martínez-Oliva and Felipe Coello, get off the popular electoral bandwagon, since both are retiring and have decided not to continue in the first line of municipal politics.

The candidacy is completed by the one who was president of the Municipal Board of Carmen until the motion of Censorship, Sofía López-Briones (number 14), the villager from Corvera, Miguel Ángel Noguera Gómez (15), the expedanea from El Palmar de Citizens, Verónica Sánchez, who occupies the 17th position, and the president of the Central-East District, Lorenzo Tomás (19th position).

At number 20 is the one that was a village of Cabezo de Torres before the motion of censure, María del Pilar Vivancos; and in the two positions that follow, the locals Francisco José Ludeña (Santiago and Zaraíche, at number 21) and Santiago Vera (Vistalegre-La Flota, number 22). The villager from Monteagudo, David Campoy, occupies the 28th position, and like his two previous colleagues, he makes his debut in the candidacy for councilor this year.

To achieve an absolute majority, the Popular Party would have to achieve 15 councilors (in the current term it reached 11), and according to the estimates of this formation as a result of the polls published, in the municipal elections at the end of May it would be around 14 council minutes.

The candidate for mayor of Murcia for the third time in a row, José Ballesta, stressed that the list is made up of “people with experience, management capacity demonstrated in recent years and committed to Murcia.”

The former mayor added that “mayors, mayors, and spokespersons for municipal boards with responsibility are incorporated who are prepared to govern from day one.”

Act with Feijóo



The list of candidates for the Murcia City Council has been the last to be approved, along with Fernando López Miras’s proposal to the Regional Assembly, with him as a candidate to renew the presidency of the Autonomous Community for the next four years. The Popular Party celebrates this Saturday in Murcia an act, chaired by its national president, Alberto Nuñez Feijóo, in which the popular will present the candidates of the party of the 45 municipalities of the Region of Murcia.

The deadline to register the electoral lists ends on Friday the 21st of this month, a time that two other parties seem to want to rush, Vox (with Luis Gestoso as a candidate for mayor) and Ciudadanos (list headed by the current mayor of Culture, Tourism and Sports , Pedro Garcia Rex). The Podemos, IU-Verdes and Alianza Verde coalition presents its list today at the doors of the City Council, of which number 1, Elvira Medina, is already known.