US Air Force unit guilty of leaking Pentagon secrets suspends intelligence work

The US Air Force unit, where Jack Teixeira, accused of involvement in the leak of secret Pentagon documents, has suspended the reconnaissance mission. Writes about it RIA News with reference to the statement of the military.

Exploration work is suspended for the duration of the investigation. “The 102nd intelligence wing is currently not fulfilling the intelligence task assigned to it,” the military emphasized. This mission has so far been transferred to other units.

The leak of secret Pentagon documents on the conflict in Ukraine became known on April 7. According to the NYT, the materials dated early March contain a description of the state of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), as well as information about the plans of the United States and NATO to strengthen the Ukrainian army. Later, the media reported that about a hundred more secret US documents were on the network.

On April 13, 21-year-old Air Force Private First Class Jack Teisher, a suspect in the leak, was arrested. He was charged with two charges: unauthorized possession and transmission of national defense information, and unauthorized seizure and possession of classified documents or materials. The American was the leader of a small online gaming group on Discord that had been leaked with classified intelligence over the past few months.