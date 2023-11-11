Avocado is one of the trendy foods in gastronomy. Little by little it has been establishing itself as one of the star ingredients used for practically any recipe. Whether to make toast, in salads, with fish or in any other dish you can think of.

Considered a superfood due to the anti-inflammatory properties it has and for promoting the proper functioning of the nervous, digestive and immune systems. In addition, it is also a source of magnesium, potassium, minerals, vitamins and despite being high in fats, these are good, since they include monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats.

But beyond the advantages that its consumption can have, avocado has become the favorite food of many for its flavor and creaminess, as well as its versatility when preparing it. However, despite all this, one of the headaches that this tropical product gives is its conservation.

It is not advisable to keep an open avocado or any preparation with this raw fruit for more than 72 hours. A period of time that in many cases is not enough, that is why there are a few tricks to avoid having to throw them away after two days and to maintain their flavor in the best possible way.

Before starting with this list you should know that when opening an avocado the best option is to save the part that has the stone and consume the other, since this will allow the fruit to remain in good condition for longer.

Place the avocados in a container with water

Fill a container with cold water and put the whole avocado in, making sure it is completely submerged, then put the lid on and put it in the refrigerator. Thanks to this method, the flavor and texture will be preserved perfectly for two or three days.

Preserve it with olive oil or lemon

This option is valid in cases where you have split the avocado and have half left. For this you will need olive or lemon oil. The key is to put a thin layer of oil or a few drops of lemon and then place the exposed part on a plate and face down before putting it in the refrigerator.

Onion is a natural alternative to artificial preservatives. Therefore, another measure that you can use is to put the avocado in an airtight container along with a piece of this vegetable.

However, you should keep in mind that these tricks can lengthen the optimal state of the avocado, they are not useful for maintaining them for a long period. It is recommended that if several days have passed, before consuming it, you check if it still looks good to avoid food poisoning.