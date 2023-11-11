Country located in the extreme north of South America said that the referendum is provocative, illegal, null and without international legal effect

Venezuela will hold a referendum to annex a Guyanese territory to the country. The announcement was made by the Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro, on his profile on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday (10.nov.2023). The country located in the far north of South America said that the announcement is provocative and that any decision will have no international legal effect.

The region of Essequibo or Guiana Essequiba has been disputed between the 2 countries for more than a century. The site covers 160,000 square kilometers and is administered by Guyana, whose head of state is Irfaan Ali. Venezuela wants to annex an area that represents more than half of the neighboring country.

Guyana has 214,969 square kilometers, with a population of 800,000 inhabitants. The official languages ​​are English and Urdu, in addition to other regional languages. The currency is the Guyanese dollar.

“In the next #3Dic referendum (December 3rd) our People will democratically decide their future and their destiny. On a day that calls on us all, beyond differences, for territorial defense and respect for our sovereignty. Essequibo is from Venezuela!”, declared Maduro.

The government of Guyana said this Saturday (11.Nov.2023) that the referendum is an international crime and said that Venezuela is trying to weaken the territorial integrity of the sovereign State of Guyana. Here’s the complete of the statement (PDF – 19 KB, in English).

The country maintains that the treaty signed in Washington on February 2, 1897, which determined the dividing line between the colony of British Guiana and the United States of Venezuela in 1899. The United Kingdom and Venezuela agreed that the results of the agreement would be a solution “complete, perfect and final”.

“For more than 6 decades, the border was internationally recognized, accepted and respected by Venezuela, Guyana and the international community as being the land border between the 2 States”, said the country’s government.

