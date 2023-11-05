In order to travel to USA Everyone knows that a visa is required, but if you also intend to work in North American territory, you must apply for one. employment authorization, Otherwise, you would be engaging in an illegal practice that can have important immigration consequences. Fortunately, there are some people who can obtain this permit for free.

According to information from the Citizenship and Immigration Service of USA (USCISfor its acronym in English), can request a document of employment authorization to work legally those people who have been granted temporary residence permit or requested asylum. To do this, it is necessary to present and fill out form I-765.

How to process a free employment authorization application in the United States

Those who are in a position to request a employment authorization In the American Union, they must go to the USCIS website and submit the corresponding form. Management will send a response to the address provided on the form if the request is approved.

To facilitate the response process, other forms can be attached where more information is provided. It is important to mention that the fee must be covered to request this permit independently, since from 2022 it is no longer possible to send it together with other applications such as the extension to change non-migrant status.

The USCIS clarifies that citizens whose immigration status authorizes them to work in the USA without restrictions are not required to submit the form. However, having this will make it easier to prove that you have the permit.

Regarding costs, this process requires a payment of US$410. However, there are some people who are exempt from paying the fee, for example, if you are the beneficiary of an immigrant petition based on employment facing compelling circumstances or if the dependent partner or unmarried children face compelling circumstances. Although it should be noted that in these cases a fee of US$85 must be paid for the collection of biometric data.

Members or former members of the military service who received a temporary permit to remain in the country will also not pay for the petition. USA under the initiative of military members and immigrant veterans. But it is necessary to present documentation proving current or previous military service.

Likewise, the agency announced that the period in which Afghan citizens could submit the application based on the humanitarian entry permit for free ended, a benefit that was only available until September 30.

Those who are required to pay the fee can do so via money order, personal check, cashier’s check or pay with a credit card online. It is also clarified that regardless of the response to the request, fees are non-refundable.