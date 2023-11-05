The encore arrives

The 2022 season ended with the world championship success of Sébastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley and Ryo Hirakawatrio of Toyota which was repeated again this year: for the second consecutive time, therefore, their names appear in the WEC Roll of Honor, a category created in 2012 to replace the International Le Mans Cup. Unlike Hartley and Hirakawa, Buemi had had the honor of lifting one of the most coveted trophies in the world already in 2014at the time paired with another former F1 driver like Anthony Davidson, and then repeated themselves in 2018-2019 with Fernando Alonso and Kazuki Nakajima, also present in the Circus with completely different results. For the Swiss, this is the fourth personal success in the WEC, as well as the sixth in the Constructors’ Championship for Toyota, triumphant in 2014 and in the last five seasons.

WEC Drivers and Manufacturers Roll of Honor

2012 – Fässler-Lotterer-Tréluyer

Audi

2013 – Duval-Kristensen-McNish

Audi

2014 – Buemi-Davidson

Toyota

2015 – Duval-Kristensen-McNish

Porsche

2016 – Dumas-Jani-Lieb

Porsche

2017 – Bernhard-Bamber-Hartley

Porsche

2018-2019 – Alonso-Buemi-Nakajima

Toyota

2019-2020 – Conway-Kobayashi-Lopez

Toyota

2021 – Conway-Kobayashi-Lopez

Toyota

2022 – Buemi-Hartley-Hirakawa

Toyota

2023 – Buemi-Hartley-Hirakawa

Toyota