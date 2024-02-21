Football | Kanye West arrived at the VIP enclosure – his face was covered by a completely black mask

Superstar Kanye West is an Inter fan.

Football It is common to see celebrities in the VIP enclosures at Champions League matches. Tuesday night was no exception, as the hip hop superstar Kanye West and his entourage appeared at the match between Inter Milan and Atlético Madrid at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium.

The Italian media had already written in advance that West would come to the match. West was accompanied by his wife Bianca Censor29 and artists Playboy Cart and Ty Dolla $ign. West wore a full-face mask in the stands.

Kanye West is known to be a fan of Inter. Two songs from his latest album feature members of Inter's fan group Curva Nord as a backing choir.

Kanye West was able to rejoice at the end of the match, because Inter finally got a goal in the match and won 1–0 Marko Arnautovic on the finish line. The Austrian shot the ball into the net in the 79th minute Jan Oblak's after the fight.

See also Accidents One person died when a snowmobile sank on the ice in Rantasalmi Kanye West sat in the stands next to his wife Bianca Censori.

The second leg of the quarter-final match between Inter and Atlético Madrid will be played on March 13 in Madrid.