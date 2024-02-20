The warm waters of the tropical Atlantic Ocean have reached unusual levels for this time of year, generating concern among meteorology experts and residents of the region. This phenomenon, detected in the middle of February, has raised alarms about what could mean for next hurricane season in the area known as “hurricane alley.”

Since the beginning of last year, The world's oceans have been experiencing unprecedented warming, and the Atlantic is no exception, warned The Weather Network. This increase in temperature, which has persisted since 2023, has created favorable conditions for the formation and strengthening of tropical systems, which resulted in an active and devastating hurricane season last year.

In the Atlantic Main Development Region (MDR), crucial for hurricane emergence, Water temperatures have reached levels normally seen in the height of summer. This extreme warming, recorded on Valentine's Day, exceeds the usual figures for mid-February by several degrees, which is a cause for alarm.

Hurricanes could get stronger

This unprecedented heat in the Atlantic Ocean could provide an exceptional amount of energy to tropical systems that form during the upcoming hurricane season., the experts noted. This phenomenon could trigger rapid strengthening of hurricanes, increasing their destructive potential and posing a danger to coastal areas, including Florida.

Authorities urge the population to stay informed and prepared for hurricane season. See also US sports compact: Wagner brothers concede eighth defeat in a row with Orlando Photo: The Weather Network

Authorities and emergency management agencies in Florida are taking preventive measures and reminding residents of the importance of being prepared for any eventuality. The population is urged to stay informed about weather conditions and follow the safety recommendations issued by local authorities in case a storm or hurricane approaches.

Faced with this panorama, experts intensify calls for caution and preparation, remembering that anticipation and planning are essential to face the possible impacts of adverse meteorological phenomena. Surveillance is key to the potential challenge for the coastal communities of Florida and the Atlantic in general, they noted.