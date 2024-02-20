A Powerball player in Kansas City, Missouri, could miss out on a big prize, if you do not hurry to present your winning ticket to the lottery authorities, before the valid period for collecting your winnings expires. Are you?

When playing the Powerball lottery, certain conditions are accepted, for example the period of time that a player has to collect their winnings, in case their ticket is a winner. According to these regulations, a winner of US$50,000 is running out of time to collect his prize.

“Ticket expiration dates typically vary between 90 days and one year, depending on the jurisdiction of sale. The expiration date usually appears on the back of the ticket,” indicates the official Powerball site. In the case of the Missouri winner who has not collected his US$50,000 prize, the player has a period of 180 days to claim his winningswhich occur on March 28 of this year, according to the site powerball.net, which tracks the expiration dates of prizes that have not yet been claimed.

The winning Kansas City Powerball ticket



The cattle in question purchased a ticket for the Powerball drawing on September 30, 2023 at a QuikTrip store, located in Kansas City. In this draw, the winning numbers were: 19, 30, 37, 44, 46 and the red Powerball 22. The US$50,000 winner matched the combination of four numbers from the white balls and the red ball.

If the Kansas City winner does not report to Missouri Lottery authorities to claim their prize before the valid time period expires, the US$50,000 will be held by the local institution.

“Unclaimed prizes are retained by the lottery jurisdiction. If a Grand Prize is not claimed, money must be returned to all lotteries in proportion to their sales for the drawing. Lotteries then distribute the money, based on the laws of their own jurisdiction, to other lottery games or to the general fund of their jurisdiction, or otherwise as required by law,” states the official Powerball site.