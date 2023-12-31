Cruz Azul started the week with a lot of stardom, those from the capital of the country just received the call from Alexis Vega's entourage to look for a place within the club, the club's position was clear and fleeting, they have a place for the former national team in his team and in a matter of hours they reached an agreement with the forward and overnight they established a purchase price with Chivas, a negotiation that is still in force but has been stopped by the player's decision.
For more news about Mexican soccer
The reality is that there is annoyance within Cruz Azul with the ways of Vega and his surroundings, they do not understand why the offer was made if they themselves were going to stop the transfer. Right now, the light blues are a few hours away from making the transfer if the player does not give an immediate yes and this being the most viable scenario, the capitalians are clear about the player for whom they will move chips to take the place that Alexis discarded, Carlos candle.
MedioTiempo reports that Diego Alonso's immediate idea is to have an approach with Carlos Vela to find out if he would like to join the Cruz Azul team this winter. Vela is a free agent and is currently vacationing peacefully with his family in Europe, although, starting January, he will begin the search for a team in which to close his career and the celestials want to apply. Within LAFC Carlos initially received a salary of 6 million dollars per year, after the renewal he had a reduction to 2 million, the machine could offer him an average figure between both salaries, the best salary in the history of Cruz Azul.
#Cruz #Azul #opts #Carlos #Vela
Leave a Reply